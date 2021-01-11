Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $423.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $423.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $331.34.

PANW stock opened at $366.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.40. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $375.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total value of $11,798,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,766,809.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total transaction of $312,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares in the company, valued at $8,081,910.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,156 shares of company stock worth $50,069,027 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

