PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PACW. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered PacWest Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $30.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.62.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $289.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.53 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 23.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,170,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,227,000 after acquiring an additional 782,820 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 169.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,760,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,544 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 29.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,730,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,101,000 after purchasing an additional 390,358 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 105.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,198,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 614,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 26.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,030,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after purchasing an additional 216,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

