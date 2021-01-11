Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $140.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $115.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.90.

PKG opened at $144.78 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.65 and a 200-day moving average of $114.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $295,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 5,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,479,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,464,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,974,000 after purchasing an additional 236,474 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,880,000 after purchasing an additional 136,374 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 252,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,127,000 after purchasing an additional 113,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,010,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,216,000 after purchasing an additional 108,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

