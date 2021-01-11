Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Up to $36.70

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.70, but opened at $39.80. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $38.30, with a volume of 2,190 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.21 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.48.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 150.00% and a negative net margin of 61.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 1,304,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $18,586,959.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,093,867 shares in the company, valued at $15,587,604.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,277,914 shares of company stock valued at $36,271,905. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at $61,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

