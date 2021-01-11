Pacific Assets Trust (PAC.L) (LON:PAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $343.00

Pacific Assets Trust (PAC.L) (LON:PAC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 343 ($4.48) and last traded at GBX 343 ($4.48), with a volume of 154009 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 334.50 ($4.37).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 311.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 279.08. The stock has a market cap of £414.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93.

Pacific Assets Trust (PAC.L) Company Profile (LON:PAC)

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in selected companies in the Asia Pacific region and the Indian sub-continent, but excluding Japan, Australia and New Zealand (the Asia Pacific Region).

