Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Oyster Point Pharma stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. Oyster Point Pharma has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $41.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.84 million and a PE ratio of -1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.66.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oyster Point Pharma will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 17.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 23.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. 72.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

