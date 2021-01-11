Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $24.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OXFD. ValuEngine raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Immunotec Global has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Oxford Immunotec Global stock opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $578.69 million, a P/E ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 1.17. Oxford Immunotec Global has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.78.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 28.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXFD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 61.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 78.9% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the second quarter worth about $372,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the third quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the third quarter worth about $454,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

