Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.14.

Several research firms have recently commented on OR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$19.75 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial set a C$23.00 price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) alerts:

Shares of OR stock opened at C$16.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.14. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$6.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$55.71 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.30%.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 25,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.29, for a total value of C$412,149.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,022,619.85.

About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.