Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Sets New 52-Week High at $93.25

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.25 and last traded at $92.71, with a volume of 711067 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.03.

OSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.93 and a 200 day moving average of $78.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Oshkosh news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $106,874.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,133.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,087,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,711,000 after buying an additional 534,203 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,340,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,706,000 after buying an additional 38,277 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,207,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,863,000 after buying an additional 318,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 448,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,939,000 after acquiring an additional 61,361 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

