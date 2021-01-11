Ørsted A/S’s (DNNGY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DNNGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Ørsted A/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ørsted A/S in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. HSBC lowered Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ørsted A/S from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ørsted A/S presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS DNNGY opened at $74.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.50. Ørsted A/S has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

