Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) PT Raised to $6.50 at B. Riley

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ORN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered Orion Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.70.

Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $5.18 on Thursday. Orion Group has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. Orion Group had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $189.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Orion Group news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 50,518 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $198,030.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,246. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 55,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 391,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 12,847 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 912,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 22,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

