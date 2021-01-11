OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.41.

A number of analysts have commented on OGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$3.79 to C$3.89 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.35 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) alerts:

OGI stock opened at C$2.15 on Monday. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.35 and a twelve month high of C$4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72. The firm has a market cap of C$498.99 million and a PE ratio of -2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.73.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$20.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.72 million. On average, research analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.