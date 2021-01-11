Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $2.50 to $4.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.40, but opened at $3.79. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Orbital Energy Group shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 4,829 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Orbital Energy Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 74,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of Orbital Energy Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 47.16% and a negative return on equity of 71.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orbital Energy Group, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:OEG)

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc, was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

