Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Shares Gap Down to $0.81

Shares of Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.81, but opened at $0.77. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 3,933 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01).
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OGEN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oragenics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Oragenics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Oragenics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.
About Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)
Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.
