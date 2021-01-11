Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Shares Gap Down to $0.81

Shares of Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.81, but opened at $0.77. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 3,933 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01).

In related news, major shareholder Joseph Hernandez sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $2,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert C. Koski sold 310,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total value of $133,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OGEN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oragenics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Oragenics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Oragenics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

