Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Metropolis Capital Ltd

Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,049,830 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 139,238 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 6.4% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $67,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $63.03. 6,284,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,726,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $66.20. The stock has a market cap of $185.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.27 and a 200 day moving average of $58.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.34.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.