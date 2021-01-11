Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $790.52 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will post $790.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $785.10 million and the highest is $797.20 million. Option Care Health reported sales of $720.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $781.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.53 million. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was up 331.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OPCH shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the second quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 425.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $16.78 on Friday. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $18.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -32.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company offers immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

