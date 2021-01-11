OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Roth Capital

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its target price lifted by Roth Capital from $40.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $37.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.54 million, a PE ratio of -80.76 and a beta of 0.56. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.86.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 million. Sell-side analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,705.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in OptimizeRx by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

