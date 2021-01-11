Oppenheimer Weighs in on Akoustis Technologies, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akoustis Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.99.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AKTS. BidaskClub raised Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Akoustis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS opened at $13.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.16 million, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.63. Akoustis Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 247.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 307.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 46,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 347,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $256,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,160,239 shares in the company, valued at $11,892,449.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Mcmahon sold 7,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $62,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 506,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,179 shares of company stock worth $1,750,369 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.