Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MX. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MagnaChip Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MagnaChip Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MagnaChip Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.44.
MX stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $568.61 million, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.75.
In related news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 425,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,992,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $357,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 712,000 shares of company stock worth $10,063,750. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 141.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3,954.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 5.0% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 90,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.
About MagnaChip Semiconductor
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.
See Also: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.