Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MX. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MagnaChip Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MagnaChip Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MagnaChip Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Get MagnaChip Semiconductor alerts:

MX stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $568.61 million, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.75.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $124.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.00 million. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%. MagnaChip Semiconductor’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MagnaChip Semiconductor will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 425,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,992,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $357,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 712,000 shares of company stock worth $10,063,750. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 141.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3,954.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 5.0% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 90,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

About MagnaChip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.