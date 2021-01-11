Oppenheimer Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

TXRH has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $80.25 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $84.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.19, a PEG ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $631.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.91 million.

In related news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 100,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $6,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,568,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,113,682.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $70,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 426,381 shares of company stock worth $30,395,588. 6.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $624,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.