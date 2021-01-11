Open Predict Token (OPT) Price Down 0% This Week

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Open Predict Token has a market capitalization of $711,988.82 and $509.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Open Predict Token token can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001865 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00042325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00036483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.22 or 0.00327813 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,483.39 or 0.03883299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00014010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00014507 BTC.

About Open Predict Token

Open Predict Token (OPT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements

Open Predict Token Token Trading

Open Predict Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Predict Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Predict Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

