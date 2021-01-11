OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Lifted to Buy at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. Benchmark currently has $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OCX. KeyCorp started coverage on OncoCyte in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on OncoCyte in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded OncoCyte from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OncoCyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on OncoCyte from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.94.

OncoCyte stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in OncoCyte by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in OncoCyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in OncoCyte by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in OncoCyte by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in OncoCyte by 294.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

