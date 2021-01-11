Omni Trading 67.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded up 67.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.03 or 0.00012261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a market cap of $2.27 million and $871,213.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.11 or 0.00395678 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000180 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,137 coins and its circulating supply is 562,821 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

