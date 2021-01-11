Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Raised to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $221.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $197.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $205.56 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $105.80 and a twelve month high of $213.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,376,101,000 after purchasing an additional 388,472 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 598.6% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 347,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,857,000 after acquiring an additional 297,702 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 137.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 513,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,085,000 after acquiring an additional 297,362 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,679,000 after acquiring an additional 249,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,716.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 257,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,567,000 after acquiring an additional 243,221 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

