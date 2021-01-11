OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) vs. SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Head to Head Contrast

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) and SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for OFG Bancorp and SB Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OFG Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A SB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.1% of OFG Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of SB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of OFG Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of SB Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OFG Bancorp and SB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFG Bancorp 9.13% 6.54% 0.65% SB Financial Group 17.33% 11.15% 1.35%

Volatility & Risk

OFG Bancorp has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SB Financial Group has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OFG Bancorp and SB Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFG Bancorp $456.29 million 2.17 $53.84 million $1.62 11.88 SB Financial Group $62.42 million 2.25 $11.97 million $1.62 11.49

OFG Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than SB Financial Group. SB Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OFG Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

OFG Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. SB Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. OFG Bancorp pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SB Financial Group pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. OFG Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and SB Financial Group has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. SB Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

SB Financial Group beats OFG Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services. It also provides securities brokerage services, including various investment alternatives, such as tax-advantaged fixed income securities, mutual funds, stocks, and bonds to retail and institutional clients; separately-managed accounts and mutual fund asset allocation programs; and pension administration, trust, and other financial services. In addition, the company involves in insurance agency business; administration of retirement plans; various treasury-related functions with an investment portfolio consisting of mortgage-backed securities, obligations of U.S. government sponsored agencies, and money market instruments; and management and participation in public offerings and private placements of debt and equity securities. Further, it offers investment brokerage, investment banking, and money and interest rate risk management, as well as derivatives and borrowings activities. The company operates through a network of 55 branches in Puerto Rico and 2 branches in USVI. OFG Bancorp was founded in 1964 and is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers automatic teller machine, personal and corporate trust, commercial leasing, bank credit card, safe deposit box rental, internet banking, private client group, and other personalized banking services; and various trust and financial services comprising asset management services for individuals and corporate employee benefit plans, as well as brokerage services. Further, it sells insurance products to retail and commercial customers. The company operates a network of 19 banking centers located within the Ohio counties of Allen, Defiance, Franklin, Fulton, Hancock, Lucas, Paulding, Wood, and Williams; 1 banking center located in Allen County, Indiana; and 7 loan production offices located in Cuyahoga, Franklin, Lucas, and Seneca counties, Ohio, as well as Hamilton and Steuben counties, Indiana, and Monroe County, Michigan. The company was formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp. and changed its name to SB Financial Group, Inc. in April 2013. SB Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

