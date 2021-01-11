Ofer Druker Sells 199,784 Shares of Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) (LON:TRMR) Stock

Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) (LON:TRMR) insider Ofer Druker sold 199,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 362 ($4.73), for a total value of £723,218.08 ($944,889.05).

Ofer Druker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) alerts:

On Tuesday, December 15th, Ofer Druker sold 700,000 shares of Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 330 ($4.31), for a total value of £2,310,000 ($3,018,029.79).

TRMR stock opened at GBX 435 ($5.68) on Monday. Tremor International Ltd has a 1 year low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 445 ($5.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 323.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 205.48. The firm has a market cap of £579.76 million and a P/E ratio of -39.55.

Tremor International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services. The company operates through three divisions: Tremor Video, RhythmOne, and Unruly. The Tremor Video division offers video advertising services. The RhythmOne division provides multiscreen advertising services. The Unruly division operates a video marketplace with approximately 2,000 direct integrations with publishers.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.