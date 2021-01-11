Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (OSEC.L) (LON:OSEC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $86.25

Shares of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (OSEC.L) (LON:OSEC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 86.25 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 86.25 ($1.13), with a volume of 9785 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.50 ($1.09).

The firm has a market cap of £117.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 79.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 72.99.

About Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (OSEC.L) (LON:OSEC)

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM quoted companies. It seeks to invest in various sectors such as financial services, healthcare equipment, food producers, business services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, travel and leisure, industrial engineering, oil equipment, support services, general retailers, software, and media.

