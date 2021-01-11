O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,616 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 5.1% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,909 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 25,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 61,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,507,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $241.26. 1,500,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,308. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.26. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $244.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

