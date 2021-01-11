Nxt Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.87 Million (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. In the last week, Nxt has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $12.55 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can now be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00016773 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008777 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003680 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002450 BTC.

About Nxt

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt . The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

