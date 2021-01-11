NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases 789 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 78.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,907,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,534,000 after buying an additional 20,560 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,077.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ODFL traded down $2.31 on Monday, hitting $203.25. 11,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,580. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.80 and a 52 week high of $213.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.11.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 11.74%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ODFL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Wolfe Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.43.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

