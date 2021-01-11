NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $566,000 Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Centene by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,420,000 after acquiring an additional 34,771 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 255,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 142,111 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Centene by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Centene by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,828,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,627,000 after purchasing an additional 942,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

CNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.17. The company had a trading volume of 45,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,837,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.80.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. Centene’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $21,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $542,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,724 shares of company stock valued at $28,566,367 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.