NuWave Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5,843.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,111 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.0% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 828,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $115,860,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 52,856 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,395,000 after buying an additional 11,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.82.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.46. 237,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,374,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.79. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 183,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $27,621,756.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,872,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,475,000 shares of company stock worth $1,388,575,145. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

