NuWave Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 36.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNV. BidaskClub raised Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $245.00 to $251.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.13.

NYSE FNV traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.83. 34,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,443. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.96. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

