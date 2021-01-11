NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys 1,621 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 23,157.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,650,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,630,000 after purchasing an additional 43,964 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,710,000 after purchasing an additional 174,568 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,816,000 after purchasing an additional 19,299 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 274.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 981,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,346,000 after purchasing an additional 719,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 881,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,768,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.12.

Shares of SBAC traded down $6.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $261.07. 27,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,760. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,631.59 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.20 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $280.04 and its 200 day moving average is $298.52.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

