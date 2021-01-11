NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys 12,252 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 29,882.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,293 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,252 shares during the quarter. Best Buy accounts for 1.6% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Cleveland Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $3.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.62. 157,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,595,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $124.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.92 and a 200-day moving average of $105.60.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

