NuWave Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 474.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,949 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 1.2% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 14.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after buying an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,892,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,988,808,000 after buying an additional 386,087 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,846,774,000 after buying an additional 181,355 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,233,823,000 after buying an additional 225,542 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM stock traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $219.15. The stock had a trading volume of 231,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,902,340. The firm has a market cap of $200.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.47.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.97.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $1,334,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,185,379.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 16,727 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total transaction of $4,219,385.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,385.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,999 shares of company stock worth $56,203,224. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

