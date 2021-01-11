NuWave Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 36,987.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 55.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on Z. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.30. The company had a trading volume of 56,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,320. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of -73.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $149.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.18.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

In related news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $185,926.86. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,667.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $137,063.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 723,271 shares of company stock worth $80,619,720. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

