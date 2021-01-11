NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,778 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 69,450.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Twilio comprises 1.2% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 65.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter worth $1,235,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Twilio by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Twilio by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 5,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TWLO traded up $4.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $365.05. The company had a trading volume of 39,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.32 and a beta of 1.63. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $374.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.64.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. Twilio’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 9,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.09, for a total value of $2,988,795.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.09, for a total transaction of $602,234.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,884 shares of company stock valued at $60,622,562 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Twilio from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.96.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

