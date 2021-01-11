Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Shares Sold by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC cut its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Income Fund alerts:

NYSE NMI traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.24. 12,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,760. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $12.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.