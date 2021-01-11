Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,414 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,888 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUAN. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Nuance Communications by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 25,956 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 22,292 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,334,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 482,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 59,523 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $2,500,561.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,590.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $77,185.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,454 shares of company stock worth $13,402,173 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NUAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Nuance Communications from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Guggenheim raised Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NUAN traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,260. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 474.10, a PEG ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $47.54.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.35 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.