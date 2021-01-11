Northcoast Research Comments on UniFirst Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UniFirst in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $7.34 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.00. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for UniFirst’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. UniFirst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

UniFirst stock opened at $214.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $121.89 and a 12-month high of $227.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.90.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.51. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNF. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 10.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $842,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.37, for a total transaction of $242,243.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,311.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $162,919.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,626.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,370 shares of company stock valued at $423,063 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

