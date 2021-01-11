Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE:NSC opened at $254.04 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $257.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.16.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.