Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Smith Barney Citigroup

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CSFB upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Argus upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

NSC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $254.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.16. The company has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $257.70.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 841.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $325,084,000 after acquiring an additional 752,193 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 22.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,406,000 after acquiring an additional 577,841 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $37,448,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 24.4% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 687,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $147,092,000 after acquiring an additional 135,114 shares in the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

