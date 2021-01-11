Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for about 1.9% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 300.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE NSC traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $254.37. 832,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.23 and its 200 day moving average is $213.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $257.70. The company has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.77.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.