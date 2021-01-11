NoLimitCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $2.21 Million (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NoLimitCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $3,292.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded 29.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000366 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006227 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 621,414,474 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

