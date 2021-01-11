Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $50.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NOAH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noah from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Noah from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

NYSE:NOAH opened at $48.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.36. Noah has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $49.78.

Noah declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOAH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noah by 94.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 900,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,930,000 after acquiring an additional 436,518 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Noah by 30.0% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,885,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,163,000 after acquiring an additional 434,995 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Noah by 151.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 249,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Noah by 110.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 117,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Noah by 1,066.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 101,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 92,800 shares during the last quarter. 53.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

