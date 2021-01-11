NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Chairman Bradley M. Shuster Sells 17,940 Shares

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 17,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $431,277.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 605,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,558,575.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NMI stock opened at $24.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.52. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $35.66.
NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $107.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.
NMI Company Profile
NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
