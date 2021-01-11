NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Chairman Bradley M. Shuster Sells 17,940 Shares

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 17,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $431,277.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 605,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,558,575.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $24.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.52. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $35.66.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $107.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in NMI by 51.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 23,371 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 38,558 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 490.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 125,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 104,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 65,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

