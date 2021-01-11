NioCorp Developments’ (NIOBF) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $0.90 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.54% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NioCorp Developments stock opened at $0.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62. NioCorp Developments has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $0.78.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

