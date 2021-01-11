Ninety One Group (N91.L) (LON:N91) Sets New 1-Year High at $249.80

Ninety One Group (N91.L) (LON:N91) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 249.80 ($3.26) and last traded at GBX 236.60 ($3.09), with a volume of 14436 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 238.60 ($3.12).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ninety One Group (N91.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 227.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 217.43. The stock has a market cap of £2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a GBX 5.90 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 2.53%. Ninety One Group (N91.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.01%.

Ninety One Group (N91.L) Company Profile (LON:N91)

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, private banks, and intermediaries. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

