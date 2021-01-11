Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Nine Energy Service from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Nine Energy Service from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Nine Energy Service currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE:NINE opened at $2.70 on Friday. Nine Energy Service has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.21). Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 136.82% and a negative return on equity of 65.52%. The business had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 311,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

